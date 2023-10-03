도시의 삶

과학자들은 다이아몬드 수정을 통해 이동하는 음파를 관찰합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough by observing soundwaves moving through a diamond crystal using a novel X-ray method. Led by researchers from the Technical University of Denmark, the study utilized an X-ray microscope to visualize acoustic waves within millimeter-sized crystals with extraordinary precision in the subpicosecond range.

By employing this groundbreaking technique, the team was able to investigate how mechanical energy thermalizes across timeframes that vary from picoseconds to microseconds. They gained direct insight into the creation, propagation, branching, and dissipation of longitudinal and transverse acoustic waves within a diamond.

This pioneering research holds immense potential as it opens up the possibility of rapidly imaging solid objects such as metals, ceramics, rocks, and bones. With the ability to observe soundwaves in such detail, scientists may be able to gain new insights into the properties and behavior of various materials, leading to advancements in fields such as materials science, engineering, and medicine.

The study of acoustic waves within crystals is not new, but the ability to observe them with such precision and detail is a significant advancement. This novel X-ray method allows scientists to delve into the microscopic world of soundwaves, uncovering the intricacies of their behavior in various materials.

Furthermore, this breakthrough could have practical applications. For instance, rapid imaging of solid objects could be of great use in biomedical research, where the visualization of bones and internal structures would aid in diagnosing and treating diseases. Similarly, this technique could find applications in non-destructive testing of materials, allowing for quick and accurate examinations of the integrity and quality of industrial components.

In conclusion, the observation of soundwaves moving through a diamond crystal using an innovative X-ray method opens up new avenues for studying and understanding the behavior of acoustic waves within materials. This breakthrough holds immense potential for a wide range of scientific and practical applications, including the rapid imaging of solid objects and advancements in materials science and medicine.

출처 :
– Technical University of Denmark

By 로버트 앤드류

