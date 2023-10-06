도시의 삶

과학

새로운 방법은 음파를 사용하여 접촉 없이 레이저 빔을 편향시킵니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 방법은 음파를 사용하여 접촉 없이 레이저 빔을 편향시킵니다.

A groundbreaking technique has been developed that allows laser beams to be deflected using only air. Researchers have created an invisible grating made of air that can modulate the laser beam and change its direction without any physical contact. This innovative method not only protects the laser beam from damage but also preserves its original quality.

The technique involves using sound waves to modulate the air where the laser beam is passing. Special loudspeakers are used to create a pattern of dense and less dense areas in the air, forming a striped grating. This air grating functions similarly to an optical grating, bending the laser light and changing its direction.

By controlling the frequency and intensity of the sound waves, researchers can precisely control the deflection of the laser beam. In initial laboratory tests, an infrared laser pulse was successfully redirected with an efficiency of 50 percent. The researchers believe that even higher efficiencies can be achieved in the future.

This method has great potential for high-performance optics. Traditional optical elements such as mirrors, lenses, and prisms can be easily damaged by strong laser beams, limiting their use in high-power applications. However, with this new technique, laser beams can be deflected in a quality-preserving way without any physical contact, overcoming this limitation.

The application of acoustic control of laser light in gases is not limited to creating optical gratings. The researchers believe that this method can also be applied to other optical elements such as lenses and waveguides. They are currently exploring the use of different gases to tap into various optical properties and geometries.

This groundbreaking technique opens up promising applications, particularly as a fast switch for high-power lasers. It also represents a major shift in the field of optics, which has traditionally relied on solid materials for controlling light. This new direction of using sound waves to control laser beams without contact offers unprecedented possibilities for the future of optics.

출처:
– Nature Photonics: A prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journal focusing on photonics research.
– DESY: A national research center in Germany that operates particle accelerators used for studying matter’s structure.

doi: 10.1038/s41566-023-01304-y

By 비키 스타브로풀루

