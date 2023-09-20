도시의 삶

가끔 짝짓기를 하는 일부 단위생식대 곤충이 발견되어 유전자 풀을 강화함

맘포 브레시아

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of ecologists and evolutionary biologists from the University of Lausanne in Switzerland has discovered that some species of stick insects, known for their ability to reproduce through parthenogenesis, occasionally engage in mating to enhance their gene pool.

Parthenogenesis is a form of reproduction in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs. It is observed in certain invertebrates, including stick insects, and some plants. Through this method, stick insects produce genetically identical offspring that are predominantly female, with the occasional occurrence of males.

Previous research has indicated that creatures that rely solely on parthenogenesis have limited genetic diversity, making it difficult for them to adapt to environmental changes. In light of concerns about the impact of global warming on stick insects, the research team sought to investigate how these insects might respond to such changes.

To explore this, the researchers collected multiple samples of four parthenogenetic stick insect species from the field. They sequenced the genes of eight populations from these species and discovered low genetic diversity in six populations, indicating prolonged periods of uninterrupted parthenogenesis.

However, in two populations belonging to the species Timema douglasi and T. monikensis, the researchers found evidence of higher genetic diversity than expected in a non-mating species. This suggests that these particular stick insect species occasionally engage in cryptic sex, where fertilization occurs after mating and often results in a higher proportion of males.

The findings of this study suggest that some organisms, like stick insects, may have the ability to adapt to environmental changes by altering their reproductive strategies. By occasionally engaging in mating, these parthenogenetic stick insects can introduce new genetic variations into their populations, potentially increasing their resilience to changing conditions.

Overall, this research provides valuable insights into the reproductive behavior and genetic diversity of parthenogenetic stick insects and their ability to adapt to environmental challenges.

Source: Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023)

정의 :
– Parthenogenesis: A form of reproduction in which offspring develop from unfertilized eggs. It is observed in certain invertebrates and plants.
– Genetic Diversity: The total number of genetic characteristics in the genetic makeup of a species, which contributes to its ability to adapt and survive.
– Cryptic Sex: The occurrence of mating and fertilization in a species that is assumed to reproduce solely through parthenogenesis.

Source: Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023), DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2023.0404

