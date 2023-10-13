도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

처리량이 많은 시퀀싱 라이브러리 구축을 위한 고체상 가역적 고정화 비드

By로버트 앤드류

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
처리량이 많은 시퀀싱 라이브러리 구축을 위한 고체상 가역적 고정화 비드

A recent study published in Zoonoses has explored the use of Solid-Phase Reversible Immobilization (SPRI) beads for nucleic acid recovery in high-throughput sequencing library construction. The researchers investigated the effects of SPRI bead ratio, incubation time, and elution time on the recovery of nucleic acids during the construction of full-length 16S rDNA sequencing libraries.

The study compared the effects of different SPRI bead ratios, incubation times, and elution times for three different initial sample amounts. An orthogonal experiment was conducted to identify the optimal combination of these factors.

The results showed that incubation time had the greatest impact on the recovery rate for the initial sample amounts of 1,500 ng and 3,000 ng. The use of 0.8× SPRI beads, 15 minutes of incubation, and 10 minutes of elution resulted in the highest recovery rate.

The findings suggest that incubation time significantly influences the recovery rate in full-length 16S rDNA sequencing library construction. SPRI beads offer a viable method for recovering full-length 16S rDNA amplicons.

This research provides valuable insights into optimizing the use of SPRI beads for high-throughput sequencing library construction. The findings can contribute to the development of more efficient and accurate sequencing techniques.

Further information about this study can be found in the article titled “Optimizing the Use of Solid-Phase Reversible Immobilization Beads for High-Throughput Full-Length 16S rDNA Sequencing Library Construction” published in Zoonoses.

Source: Zoonoses (2023). DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0007

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

노스 요크 무어스 국립공원의 다크 스카이 프린지 페스티벌에서 밤하늘을 탐험해보세요

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0