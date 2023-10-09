도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

일식과 월식: 2023년 날짜와 시간

By비키 스타브로풀루

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
일식과 월식: 2023년 날짜와 시간

Solar and lunar eclipses are celestial events that occur when the Sun, the Moon, and Earth align in a specific way. These events provide a unique and captivating view of the cosmos and have fascinated humans for centuries.

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth that either partially or fully blocks the Sun’s light. This captivating phenomenon can be observed on October 14, 2023, in India. The eclipse will occur from 11:29 PM to 11:34 PM local time.

On the other hand, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing the Moon to pass into Earth’s shadow. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely enveloped by Earth’s darkest part of the shadow, known as the umbra. This gives the Moon a reddish hue. The upcoming lunar eclipse will take place on October 28, 2023, and will be visible in India, as well as other parts of the world like America, western Europe, and Western Africa.

The lunar eclipse will be visible for approximately 15 minutes and can be observed with the naked eye. The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:45 AM on October 29, 2023.

Eclipse phenomena are awe-inspiring events that offer us a chance to marvel at the wonders of the universe. They also provide scientists with valuable opportunities to study and gather data about our celestial neighbors.

출처: NASA

Definitions: Solar eclipse – an event in which the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a shadow to be cast on Earth.

Lunar eclipse – an event in which the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow, causing it to appear reddish in color.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0