태양 플레어 폭발은 잠재적인 태양 폭풍에 대한 우려를 촉발시킵니다

By가브리엘 보타

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent solar flare eruption in the sunspot region AR3452 has raised concerns about the possibility of a solar storm. While previous solar flares over the last 10 days have not resulted in any significant impact on Earth, the latest eruption has caught the attention of scientists.

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory detected the eruption, which took place on the eastern limb of the Sun. The intensity of the event was highlighted by the official X account of Space Weather Live, a website monitoring solar storms and other space weather-related phenomena.

As a result of the extreme ultraviolet radiation from the solar flare, a minor radio blackout occurred over Australia and New Zealand. This temporary disruption may have affected communication for drone pilots, mariners, aviators, and emergency responders.

Fortunately, the eruption occurred on the edge of the eastern limb of the Sun, potentially avoiding any direct impact on Earth. However, the exact trajectory of any coronal mass ejection (CME) associated with the eruption is yet to be determined. Solar storm forecast models will provide predictions and determine if Earth will experience any effects.

The intensity of the solar flare suggests that even if a solar storm does occur, it will likely be a minor event. However, until more information is available, it is important to monitor the situation closely.

Various space agencies, such as NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), closely monitor the Sun’s activity. The DSCOVR satellite by NOAA plays a significant role in tracking and measuring different aspects of the Sun and its atmosphere. This data is then analyzed by the Space Weather Prediction Center to provide forecasts and predictions.

In conclusion, while the recent solar flare eruption raises concerns about a potential solar storm, the impact on Earth remains uncertain. Continued monitoring and analysis by space agencies will provide valuable insights into the situation.

출처 :
– NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory
– Space Weather Live (official X account)
– DSCOVR satellite by NOAA
– Space Weather Prediction Center

