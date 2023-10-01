도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

태양 폭풍이 보이지 않습니다: 지구 자기장의 고요한 주말

By로버트 앤드류

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
태양 폭풍이 보이지 않습니다: 지구 자기장의 고요한 주말

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

출처: spaceweather.com

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 뉴 호라이즌스 임무가 2029년까지 연장되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

우주 비행사 케이트 루빈스(Kate Rubins), 우주에서의 유전자 분석을 위한 Wet Lab-2 테스트

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

이상한 모양의 달판: 음식 요리와 비슷하거나 그 이상인가요?

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 뉴 호라이즌스 임무가 2029년까지 연장되었습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

우주 비행사 케이트 루빈스(Kate Rubins), 우주에서의 유전자 분석을 위한 Wet Lab-2 테스트

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

이상한 모양의 달판: 음식 요리와 비슷하거나 그 이상인가요?

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

강철보다 XNUMX배 가볍고 XNUMX배 강한 DNA·유리 신소재

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0