과학

By맘포 브레시아

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 연구에서 가뭄 동안 토양 미생물의 회복력이 밝혀졌습니다

A recent study conducted by the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science (CeMESS) at the University of Vienna has shed light on the remarkable resilience of certain soil microorganisms in the face of increasing drought conditions. While many bacteria become inactive during dry spells, specific groups persist and even thrive, offering groundbreaking insights into bacterial activity during drought periods and its implications for agriculture and our understanding of climate change impacts.

Soil microorganisms play a crucial role in ecosystems by contributing to soil fertility, aiding in nutrient absorption by plants, and influencing climate change trajectories by determining whether soils store or release CO2. However, measuring the activity of microorganisms in dry soils and identifying which species remain active has historically been challenging.

In this study, researchers at the University of Vienna developed a novel method to observe bacterial activity during drought periods. Soil samples from the “ClimGrass” climate change experiment in Styria were incubated with isotopically-marked water vapor, allowing for the measurement of bacterial growth without adding liquid water to the soil.

The findings of the study revealed that while most bacteria became inactive as dryness increased, this was not uniform across all microbial groups. Bacterial growth during drought was influenced by whether the soils had been exposed to current or future climatic conditions, such as higher temperatures and CO2 concentrations.

Interestingly, simulating future climate conditions led to more bacteria remaining active despite drought. Under these simulated conditions, more drought-tolerant species were able to establish. One particularly drought-resistant bacterium from the Streptomyces genus became more prevalent in dry soils, accounting for a significant portion of total bacterial activity. Its filamentous growth may allow it to bridge disconnected pore spaces in drought-stricken soils, accessing water and nutrients from distant sources and potentially aiding plants in coping with drought.

This study provides invaluable insights into the resilience and adaptability of soil microorganisms in the face of increasing droughts due to climate change. Understanding the behavior of these tiny organisms is crucial for maintaining soil fertility, aiding plant growth, and regulating carbon sequestration, which in turn is vital for both our ecosystems and agricultural sectors.

As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, food security, and ecosystem balance, research like this paves the way for informed strategies to safeguard our planet’s health and the well-being of its inhabitants.

출처 :
– Study conducted by the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science (CeMESS) at the University of Vienna, published in Nature Communications.

By 맘포 브레시아

