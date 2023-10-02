도시의 삶

실제 기후 변화 실험을 통해 놀라운 토양 반응이 밝혀졌습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by the Centre for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science (CeMESS) at the University of Vienna has shed light on the resilience of certain soil microorganisms during drought conditions. While many bacteria become inactive during dry spells, specific groups persist and even thrive. This groundbreaking research provides insights into bacterial activity during drought periods and has implications for agriculture and our understanding of climate change impacts.

Soil microorganisms play a critical role in ecosystems, contributing to soil fertility, aiding plants in nutrient absorption, and influencing climate change trajectories. However, measuring the activity of microorganisms in dry soils and identifying which species remain active has been challenging until now. The University of Vienna scientists have developed a novel method that uses isotopically-marked water vapor to measure bacterial activity during drought periods.

The study utilized soil samples from the “ClimGrass” climate change experiment in Styria. The scientists incubated the samples with isotopically-marked water vapor, allowing them to measure bacterial growth without adding liquid water to the soil. The research found that while most bacteria became inactive as dryness increased, certain microbial groups remained active. Furthermore, bacterial growth during drought was influenced by exposure to current or future climatic conditions, such as higher temperatures and elevated CO2 concentrations.

The “ClimGrass” experiment in Styria simulates future climate scenarios, with infrared heaters elevating temperatures and miniFACE systems adjusting CO2 concentrations. Rainout shelters mimic severe summer drought events. Under these simulated conditions, more drought-tolerant species of bacteria were able to establish and remain active despite drought. Notably, a bacteria species from the Streptomyces genus, known for its drought resistance, became more prevalent in dry soils, accounting for a significant portion of total bacterial activity.

These findings are crucial in understanding the resilience and adaptability of soil microorganisms in the face of increasing droughts due to climate change. Soil microorganisms are fundamental for soil fertility, plant growth, and carbon sequestration. Therefore, understanding their behavior is essential for ecosystem health and agricultural sectors.

As the world tackles the challenges of climate change, food security, and ecosystem balance, research like this provides valuable insights for developing strategies to safeguard our planet’s health and the well-being of its inhabitants.

Source: University of Vienna via EurekAlert!

