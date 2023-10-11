도시의 삶

유클리드 우주 망원경이 임무를 재개하다

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
The European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope is back on track after a software update fixed an issue with its navigation sensors. The billion-euro observatory, launched in July, had successfully reached its destination in stable orbit around the Sun, but soon encountered problems focusing on stars. Mission control discovered that the telescope’s Fine Guidance Sensor (FGS) was mistakenly identifying solar ray signals as stars, causing the telescope to move erratically. Engineers from the ESA, Thales Alenia Space, and Leonardo worked together to update the software, enabling the sensors to correctly identify stars. With the patch installed, the telescope is now functioning normally and mission control will continue testing its performance before data collection begins.

Euclid, named after the Greek mathematician, is designed to study dark energy and dark matter. It will capture images of galaxies that formed billions of years ago to create a 3D map of the sky. This map will help astronomers understand the universe’s evolution, the distribution of matter, and the effects of gravity, dark matter, and dark energy. Scientists hope to gain insight into the acceleration of the universe’s expansion and how gravity and dark matter counteract the effects of dark energy.

Euclid will be the first space mission dedicated to studying these phenomena. Cosmologists have limited knowledge of dark energy, as its effects on Earth and the Solar System are minimal. Powerful telescopes, like Euclid, are necessary to observe a large number of galaxies over vast distances and gather data to further explore and understand dark energy. With the telescope now back on track, the mission’s observations are expected to begin late November after the ongoing performance verification phase concludes.

출처 :
– 유럽 우주국
– NASA 제트 추진 연구소

