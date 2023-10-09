도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들이 빠르게 움직이는 수소 원자를 포착합니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들이 빠르게 움직이는 수소 원자를 포착합니다.

Scientists at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have successfully observed the motion of hydrogen atoms within ammonia molecules using ultrafast electron diffraction (UED). The UED technique allows researchers to track the movement of hydrogen atoms, which play a crucial role in numerous chemical and biological reactions.

Hydrogen transfers, such as proton transfers, are essential for many biological processes. However, these transfers occur within femtoseconds, making them extremely difficult to observe. Previous attempts to track hydrogen atoms with electron diffraction had been theoretical, but this study provides experimental evidence of its effectiveness.

The researchers used high-energy Megaelectronvolt (MeV) electrons to study hydrogen atoms and proton transfers. By dissociating ammonia molecules with ultraviolet light and then firing a beam of electrons through them, the team was able to capture diffracted electrons and detect signals from the hydrogen atoms detaching from the nitrogen nucleus. This allowed for the observation of subsequent molecular structural changes.

The ability to observe hydrogen transfers in real-time could provide valuable insights into the mechanisms of proton transfer reactions. This knowledge has implications for various fields, including chemistry and biology. Understanding how protons behave during reactions can have important implications for structural biology, where traditional methods like X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy have limitations in visualizing protons.

In future experiments, the researchers plan to use X-rays at SLAC’s X-ray laser facility to compare the results with those obtained from MeV-UED. Additionally, they aim to increase the intensity of the electron beam and improve the time resolution to capture individual steps of proton dissociation. These advancements could lead to a better understanding of hydrogen transfers and their role in biological and chemical processes.

참조 :
– “Femtosecond Electronic and Hydrogen Structural Dynamics in Ammonia Imaged with Ultrafast Electron Diffraction” (Physical Review Letters, 2023)
– Funding for the research was provided by the DOE Office of Science. MeV-UED is part of SLAC’s LCLS X-ray laser facility, which is a DOE Office of Science user facility.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 개인정보 보호에 있어 쿠키의 중요성 이해

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

고위험 지역에서 환경 센서의 취약성

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 우주선 발사가 악천후로 인해 지연될 수 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 지구 근처 소행성 2023 TF4 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0