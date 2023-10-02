실리콘 카바이드의 스핀 결함 예측: 양자 기술 발전을 향한 발걸음

Researchers at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering have conducted a computational study to predict the creation of specific spin defects in silicon carbide. The results of their study, published in Nature Communications, provide an important step in identifying fabrication parameters for spin defects that can be used in quantum technologies.

Understanding Spin Defects

Spin defects in semiconductors and insulators are impurities or misplaced atoms in a solid that carry an electronic spin. This property can be used to create qubits, the basic unit of operation in quantum technologies. However, the synthesis of spin defects is not yet fully optimized, and there is no clear strategy for engineering these defects to specific specifications. In silicon carbide, a material known for its availability and potential for spin qubits, different experiments have yielded different recommendations for creating desired spin defects.

A Computational Journey

To understand the formation of spin defects, the research team led by Giulia Galli used comprehensive atomistic simulations. They focused on predicting the formation of a particular type of spin defect known as “divacancies,” which are created by removing a silicon and carbon atom from silicon carbide. Divacancies show promise for sensing applications and quantum technologies.

Unlocking Quantum Sensing

Quantum sensing has the potential to detect magnetic and electric fields, as well as reveal the intricacies of complex chemical reactions. However, to unlock this potential, the right spin defects or qubits must be created in the right locations. The team combined multiple computational techniques to study the movements of atoms and charges during defect formation at different temperatures.

Achieving Controllability

The team’s simulations revealed the specific conditions under which divacancy spin defects can be efficiently and controllably formed in silicon carbide. By understanding the complex mechanism of defect formation, it becomes possible to avoid unwanted interfering defects that may affect the desired sensing capabilities of spin defects. The computational tools developed by the research team can be used by experimentalists to engineer various spin defects in silicon carbide and other semiconductors.

향후 방향

The team plans to expand their computational studies to include more realistic conditions, such as surfaces, strain, and macroscopic defects. They also aim to understand how surfaces influence spin defect formation. While further work is needed to generalize their tool to predict a wider range of defect formation processes and defect arrays, the team’s proof-of-principle study demonstrates the ability to computationally determine conditions required for creating desired spin defects. With continued research and algorithm improvements, advancements in quantum technologies are within reach.

출처 :

