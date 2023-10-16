도시의 삶

과학

새로운 연구에서 우주선이 지구 대기에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다

로버트 앤드류

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers have discovered significant amounts of metals in aerosols in the stratosphere, likely from frequent launches and returns of spacecraft and satellites. This finding has potential implications for climate, the ozone layer, and the habitability of Earth.

The study, conducted by a team of scientists led by Dan Murphy, found that the mass of metals from spacecraft reentry far exceeded those found in natural cosmic dust. The team detected more than 20 elements in ratios similar to spacecraft alloys, including lithium, aluminum, copper, and lead. They also found that nearly 10% of large sulfuric acid particles, which help protect the ozone layer, contained aluminum and other spacecraft metals.

Scientists estimate that as many as 50,000 more satellites may reach orbit by 2030, meaning that up to half of stratospheric sulfuric acid particles could contain metals from reentry in the next few decades. The impact of this on the atmosphere, the ozone layer, and life on Earth is still unknown.

Studying the stratosphere is challenging as it is a remote and relatively unexplored region. However, using research planes equipped with sampling tools, the team collected data more than 11 miles above the Earth’s surface to study the presence of metals in the atmosphere.

This study highlights the need to further investigate the effects of space missions on Earth’s atmosphere. As the number of launches and returns continues to increase, understanding the impact of these activities is crucial for preserving the health and sustainability of our planet.

By 로버트 앤드류

