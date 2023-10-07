도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 파커 태양 탐사선이 밝혀낸 금성 번개의 신비

By비키 스타브로풀루

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 파커 태양 탐사선이 밝혀낸 금성 번개의 신비

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, on its mission to study the secrets of the universe, has brought new insights into the phenomenon of lightning on Venus. The spacecraft, which primarily orbits the Sun, also routinely flies past Venus, allowing it to gather crucial data about the planet.

Recent findings from the Parker Solar Probe challenge the traditional understanding of Venusian lightning. It is now suggested that the flashes of light observed on Venus might not be lightning bolts but instead meteors burning up in the planet’s atmosphere. This revelation comes after a 2021 study failed to detect the radio waves typically associated with lightning on Venus.

The debate surrounding Venusian lightning has persisted for nearly four decades, and this new data may finally bring clarity to the scientific question. While Venus may still experience some lightning, it appears to be less prevalent than previously believed.

The Parker Solar Probe is a highly capable spacecraft that continues to make groundbreaking discoveries. Its mission relies on Venus for gravity assists, which guide the spacecraft closer to the Sun. By utilizing the gravitational force of Venus, the Parker Solar Probe is able to reduce its orbital energy and reach greater proximity to the Sun, allowing for the study of the solar wind and other properties of the near-Sun environment.

As scientists analyze the data collected during this historic mission, a better understanding of Venus and its lightning storms is expected to emerge. Further research will help unravel the mysteries of this fascinating planet and its celestial phenomena.

출처 :
– NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/parker-solar-probe-mission
– Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory: https://www.jhuapl.edu/
– 스페이스닷컴: https://www.space.com/
– Journal Geophysical Research Letters: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/19448007

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테를 통해 14,300년 전 대규모 태양 폭풍이 드러났습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0