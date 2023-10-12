도시의 삶

DNA 빌딩 블록의 획기적인 생산에 대한 빛나는 빛

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from Stockholm University, CNRS-University of Toulouse, SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and other institutions have made significant progress in understanding how DNA’s building blocks are formed. The team used SLAC’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser to explore the mysteries of ribonucleotide reductases (RNRs)—a unique set of enzymes that produce DNA building blocks. The findings, published in the journal Science, shed light on the radical enzyme and its potential applications in medicine and therapy for cancer and infectious diseases.

RNRs have been puzzling scientists for decades due to their ability to generate free radicals—molecules that can damage cells but are also crucial for various biochemical processes. The key to solving the mystery lies in understanding their active radical state. The researchers used a cutting-edge technique called serial femtosecond crystallography along with diffraction-before-destruction to visualize the proteins in their active radical state. This groundbreaking approach allowed them to capture images of the proteins and gain insight into their behavior when they are functional.

The discovery has both foundational significance in biology and therapeutic potential. RNR is vital for cell division, making it an attractive target for developing treatments, particularly for conditions like cancer. The researchers plan to expand their studies into other forms of RNRs to further understand radical formation in different enzyme types. Observing different proteins in their active forms could potentially revolutionize disease treatment methods.

This achievement is the result of meticulous groundwork, suitable model systems, and extensive sample preparation carried out over several decades. Each experiment and paper brings researchers closer to their objective of comprehensively understanding the protein family. The recent findings represent a major step forward in illuminating the radical production of DNA building blocks.

출처: SLAC 국립 가속기 연구소

