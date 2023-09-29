도시의 삶

껍질 은하 NGC 3923: 은하 양파 공개

By가브리엘 보타

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory’s Dark Energy Camera (DECam) has captured a stunning image of the shell galaxy NGC 3923. Located approximately 70 million light-years away from Earth, NGC 3923 is composed of layered rings within its galactic haloes, earning it the classification of a shell galaxy. Shell galaxies make up around 10% of all elliptical galaxies, with the other two main types being spiral and irregular galaxies.

The structure of NGC 3923 is believed to have formed through a galactic merger, in which the larger galaxy absorbed and peeled stars away from a smaller galaxy. These stars then merged with the larger galaxy’s halo, resulting in the formation of the concentric shells. Although the DECam image only shows a few shells, it is estimated that NGC 3923 may have over twenty shells, and possibly even up to 42, according to previous research.

NGC 3923 is found to be approximately 50% larger than our Milky Way galaxy, with its shells being the largest among all known shell galaxies. In addition to the shells, the image also reveals a large gravitational lens surrounding the galaxy cluster PLCK G287.0+32.9. Gravitational lenses are objects in space with strong gravitational fields that bend light passing through them, allowing astronomers to magnify and study distant objects.

Gravitational lensing plays a crucial role in the study of ancient light in the universe. By bending light in arcs or even forming Einstein Rings, gravitational lenses provide astronomers with valuable insights into the early stages of the cosmos. In fact, the discovery of the oldest-known star, estimated to be around 12.9 billion years old, was made possible through the observation of a gravitational lens.

The full-sized image of NGC 3923 showcases the vastness and complexity of our universe, with countless pinpricks of light illuminating the scene. It serves as a reminder of the immense scale and beauty of the cosmos, while also providing scientists with valuable data to further understand the mysteries of the universe.

출처 :
– Astronomy & Astrophysics
– NOIRLab

