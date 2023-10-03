도시의 삶

과학자들은 바이러스 퇴치를 위한 CRISPR-Cas3bt13 시스템의 3D 구조를 발견했습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have made a breakthrough in the field of gene editing by detailing the three-dimensional structure of CRISPR-Cas13bt3, one of the smallest known CRISPR-Cas13 systems used for RNA modification. This discovery paves the way for enhancing the precision of this gene editing tool and improving its access and delivery to target editing sites. The study, published in Nature Communications, highlights the unique characteristics of CRISPR-Cas13bt3 that distinguish it from other proteins in the same family.

CRISPR systems are Nobel-prize winning technologies used for editing nucleic acids such as RNA and DNA. RNA is a single-stranded polymeric molecule essential for gene expression, while DNA carries genetic instructions for development and growth.

Researchers from Rice University used 3D modeling to better understand the structure and mechanism of CRISPR-Cas13bt3. Unlike other CRISPR systems that target DNA, Cas13-associated systems, including CRISPR-Cas13bt3, target RNA. This RNA-targeting system holds great potential in combating viruses, as many viruses use RNA to encode their genetic information.

The small size of CRISPR-Cas13bt3, with only about 700 amino acids compared to the usual 1200 amino acids, offers an advantage by providing better access and delivery to target sites. The researchers used cryo-electron microscopy to map the structure of the CRISPR system, producing a detailed 3D model. Surprisingly, they found that CRISPR-Cas13bt3 operates differently from other proteins in the Cas13 family. Instead of two initially separated domains that come together to perform a cut, this system uses a pre-existing scissor-like structure combined with binding elements to target specific RNA sites.

The researchers then worked to enhance the system’s precision by testing its activity and specificity in living cells. Their findings bring us closer to more effective gene editing tools that can combat viruses and potentially contribute to advancements in medicine and biotechnology.

출처: 네이처 커뮤니케이션즈

By 로버트 앤드류

