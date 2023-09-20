도시의 삶

By가브리엘 보타

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
산호 백화를 방지하기 위해 그레이트 배리어 리프에 그늘을 드리우기

As coral reefs continue to decline at unprecedented rates, researchers are exploring innovative strategies to protect them from the negative effects of extreme weather events, including coral bleaching. A recent study conducted by researchers in Australia has found that shading can help slow down the bleaching process in coral species.

Corals undergo bleaching when they are exposed to stressors such as changes in water temperature, light, or nutrient availability. The researchers focused on two coral species, Turbinaria reniformis and Duncanopsammia axifuga, and examined the effectiveness of shading in reducing their bleaching response.

The study found that providing just four hours of shade during the peak hours of sunlight significantly slowed down the bleaching process in the corals. Shading delayed the corals’ bleaching response by up to three degree heating weeks (DHW), which is a measure of the thermal stress experienced by corals.

However, the study also revealed that different coral species respond differently to shading. While T. reniformis showed a positive response to four hours of shading, D. axifuga responded better to 24 hours of shading until a certain threshold. The researchers emphasized that shading alone may not be sufficient to protect corals during intense and prolonged marine heat waves.

The study informs the development of cooling and shading interventions to protect the Great Barrier Reef during future bleaching events. Researchers are exploring various methods to shade reefs, including the use of artificial coverings and seawater fogging systems. The development of fogging technologies is currently focused on localized cooling and shading of small reef environments.

While shading shows promise in mitigating coral bleaching, further research and development are needed before these technologies can be scaled up and deployed in the field.

By 가브리엘 보타

