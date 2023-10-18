도시의 삶

걷기와 골프는 노인의 인지 기능을 향상시킨다는 연구 결과가 있습니다

By가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
걷기와 골프는 노인의 인지 기능을 향상시킨다는 연구 결과가 있습니다

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland has found that engaging in activities such as walking or playing golf can improve cognitive function in older adults. The study also revealed that Nordic walking, a type of full-body walking using poles, can provide the same benefit.

The study involved 25 healthy golfers aged 65 and older who participated in three bouts of intense aerobic exercise – golf, walking, and Nordic walking – in a real-life environment. The participants maintained their typical brisk pace during the exercises. Cognitive function was assessed using tests that measured attention, processing speed, and task-switching ability. Blood samples were also collected to measure the levels of two chemicals, neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and cathepsin B (CTSB), which are believed to reflect the benefits of exercise in the brain.

The results of the study showed that both walking and golfing had a positive impact on cognitive function, particularly in lower cognitive functions such as attention and processing speed. However, no significant effects were observed on the levels of BDNF and CTSB. Both types of walking, regular and Nordic, were associated with enhanced executive functioning, which is crucial for planning, organizing, and staying focused.

These findings highlight the importance of engaging in age-appropriate aerobic exercise, such as walking, golfing, and Nordic walking, for maintaining and improving cognitive function in older adults. Previous research has also suggested that exercise may be a potential strategy for preventing cognitive decline.

The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom and ETH Zürich in Switzerland. The findings were published in the October issue of BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine.

For more information on Nordic walking, you can visit the Arthritis Foundation website.

출처 :
– University of Eastern Finland, news release, Oct. 16, 2023

By 가브리엘 보타

