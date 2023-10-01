도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

행성 목성과 달: 장엄한 천체 전시

By맘포 브레시아

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
행성 목성과 달: 장엄한 천체 전시

Skywatchers will be treated to a captivating sight in the late evening hours on Sunday. The two brightest objects in the eastern sky during this time will be the moon and the planet Jupiter. Positioned near each other, the moon will be in its waning gibbous phase while Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, shines brilliantly.

As the month progresses, Jupiter will rise earlier each night, becoming more visible before evening twilight. By the end of October, it will reach its peak brilliance for the year, illuminating the sky even before it gets completely dark. In the early morning hours, Jupiter can be seen high above the southern horizon, gradually fading away as dawn breaks.

On Sunday night, the moon will be situated about 2.3 degrees below and to the right of Jupiter. The following night, the moon will have shifted to a position almost 16 degrees to the left of Jupiter. Jupiter is currently located in the constellation of Aries and will remain there until April 27.

This is also an opportune time to observe the Galilean satellites, the four largest moons of Jupiter. While theoretically visible to the naked eye, most observers will require optical aid to distinguish them from the planet’s glare. Steadily held binoculars or a telescope will reveal all four moons. Their positions can be observed to change within an hour or even minutes when two moons are close together.

On the night of Sunday, all four satellites will be clearly visible. Two will be to the east of Jupiter, while the other two will be to the west. The closest ones to Jupiter and to each other will be Io and Europa, followed by Ganymede and Callisto.

A repeat of this celestial alignment will occur on October 28th, providing another opportunity to witness the moon passing closely relative to Jupiter if it is not visible on Sunday night.

[source: Space.com]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

관측을 통해 Ic형 초신성 SN 2022jli의 특이한 특성이 밝혀졌습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 Jezero 분화구에서 화성 먼지 악마를 포착했습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

온라인에서 개인 정보 보호: 이메일 주소 사용 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

관측을 통해 Ic형 초신성 SN 2022jli의 특이한 특성이 밝혀졌습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 Perseverance Rover가 Jezero 분화구에서 화성 먼지 악마를 포착했습니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

온라인에서 개인 정보 보호: 이메일 주소 사용 이해

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

금성의 번개는 이전에 생각했던 것보다 덜 흔할 수 있다고 새로운 연구 제안

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0