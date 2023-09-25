도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

"태양계의 비밀 풀기: NASA, 소행성 베누에서 나온 먼지를 공개하다"

By로버트 앤드류

25년 2023월 XNUMX일
"태양계의 비밀 풀기: NASA, 소행성 베누에서 나온 먼지를 공개하다"

NASA scientists are preparing to open a capsule containing dust from the asteroid Bennu, which will provide valuable insights into the formation of planets and the origin of organic molecules and water on Earth. The capsule, which contains approximately 250g of material, recently parachuted gently into Utah’s west desert after a smash and grab operation by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft in 2020.

Bennu, a rubble pile of material that dates back 4.5 billion years, is a pristine time capsule that has preserved its contents from the heat, pressure, and weathering that typically occur during planet formation. This makes it a unique opportunity for scientists to study the early history of our solar system.

Unlike meteorites that bombard Earth and undergo chemical changes during atmospheric entry, the dust sample from Bennu remains unadulterated. To obtain such a sample, the spacecraft had to travel over a billion miles through space. This expedition offers unprecedented access to the pristine material that will help scientists understand the processes that gave rise to our planet.

The study of Bennu’s dust has significant implications for our understanding of the solar system’s formation and the ingredients necessary for the emergence of life. By analyzing this sample, scientists hope to uncover valuable information about the building blocks of planets and the presence of organic molecules and water, both of which played crucial roles in the development of life on Earth.

As NASA scientists begin the delicate process of unboxing the precious cargo, the excitement and anticipation for the discoveries that lie within are palpable. The unveiling of Bennu’s secrets will undoubtedly provide valuable insights into our cosmic origins.

정의 :
– Bennu: An asteroid that is a rubble pile of material formed 4.5 billion years ago.
– Osiris-Rex: A NASA spacecraft designed to collect samples from Bennu.
– Solar system: The collection of planets, moons, asteroids, and other celestial bodies that orbit the sun.
– Organic molecules: Molecules that contain carbon atoms and are the building blocks of life.
– Pristine: In its original state, unaltered or uncontaminated.

Source: Excerpts from the original article “It will make the most incredible unboxing video” (no URL provided)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

유아의 구강 미생물군집 발달: 초기 구강 건강을 형성하는 요인의 이해

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

인도의 ISRO는 이미 금성에 대한 임무를 구성했습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

유아의 구강 미생물군집 발달: 초기 구강 건강을 형성하는 요인의 이해

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

인도의 ISRO는 이미 금성에 대한 임무를 구성했습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0