도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

말미잘의 진화에 관한 놀라운 발견

By로버트 앤드류

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
말미잘의 진화에 관한 놀라운 발견

Researchers from Heidelberg University have made surprising findings about the development of sea anemones, suggesting that a predatory lifestyle played a significant role in shaping their evolution and the development of their nervous system.

The study focused on the small sea anemone Aiptasia, which is a model system for studying endosymbiosis in corals and other cnidarians. Contrary to previous beliefs, the researchers discovered that the larvae of the sea anemone actively feed on living prey and are not dependent on algae, unlike reef-building corals.

To capture and ingest their prey, the larvae of Aiptasia use specialized stinging cells and a simple neuronal network. This challenges the hypothesis that the first animals were filter feeders similar to modern-day sponges.

Additionally, the researchers found that the larvae of Aiptasia capture prey of suitable size in the late gastrula stage and digest them in their primitive gut. This suggests that nutrition is a critical step in the life cycle of sea anemones and that the predatory lifestyle played a key role in their evolution.

These groundbreaking findings have important implications for our understanding of how multicellular organisms evolved. The researchers propose that the predatory gastrula, with its specialized stinging cells, may have been a critical driver of the early evolution of multicellular organisms and the development of complex, organized nervous systems.

By closing the life cycle of Aiptasia, the researchers have created an opportunity for future molecular genetic experiments on this model organism. This breakthrough will contribute to further understanding the mechanisms of endosymbiosis and the functioning of coral-algal symbiosis.

The study, supported by funding from the German Research Foundation and the ERC Consolidator Grant, was published in the journal PNAS.

출처 :
– Study published in PNAS.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0