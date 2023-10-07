도시의 삶

천문학자들은 초기 우주에서 거대 은하의 미스터리를 풀었습니다

By로버트 앤드류

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 초기 우주에서 거대 은하의 미스터리를 풀었습니다

Scientists have long been fascinated by the early history of our universe, and the James Webb Space Telescope has recently provided an astonishing glimpse into this enigmatic epoch known as cosmic dawn. In a surprising discovery, the telescope captured images of what appear to be massive and mature galaxies, challenging existing theories about the early universe.

These unexpected findings led researchers to question the fundamental principles of cosmology, the science that studies the origin and development of the universe. However, a new study may offer a resolution to this mystery without the need to discard current scientific understanding.

Utilizing advanced computer simulations, scientists developed models to simulate the evolution of the earliest galaxies. Their simulations revealed that star formation in these galaxies unfolded differently in the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang compared to large galaxies like our own Milky Way today.

According to the study, these early galaxies may have been relatively small in size, as anticipated. However, they emitted a luminosity comparable to massive galaxies due to intense bursts of star formation. This deceptive brightness gave the impression of substantial mass.

“Astronomers can confidently measure the brightness of these early galaxies since photons, particles of light, are directly detectable and countable. Determining their actual size or mass, on the other hand, is a far more challenging task,” explained Guochao Sun, a postdoctoral fellow in astronomy at Northwestern University and the lead author of the study.

The research, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, provides valuable insights into the evolution of galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings help scientists refine their understanding of the early universe, shedding light on the formation of galaxies and the processes that governed their development.

출처 :
– Dawn Magazine (October 7, 2023)

By 로버트 앤드류

