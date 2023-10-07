도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

초기 은하의 별 형성: 온-오프 활동의 순환

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
초기 은하의 별 형성: 온-오프 활동의 순환

In a recent study, researchers have identified a fascinating pattern in the star formation activity of early galaxies. Instead of an ongoing and consistent rate of star formation, these galaxies exhibit a cyclical pattern of on-and-off bursts. This pattern results in significant fluctuations in the brightness of these galaxies.

Lead researcher Dr. Sun explains that the light observed by telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) originates from the young stars formed in these galaxies. As the star formation activity fluctuates, so does the amount of light emitted.

This groundbreaking discovery challenges the traditional understanding of star formation, which primarily focused on steady and continuous processes. Instead, it introduces a new perspective, highlighting the dynamic nature of starbirth in the early universe.

The cyclical nature of star formation in these galaxies suggests the existence of external factors influencing their activity. Researchers speculate that interactions between galaxies, as well as the presence of supermassive black holes at their centers, may play a crucial role in triggering these bursts of star formation.

Understanding the mechanisms behind the fluctuations in star formation activity in early galaxies is key to unraveling the mysteries of galaxy evolution. Further research and observations with advanced telescopes like the JWST will shed more light on this intriguing phenomenon.

In conclusion, the study reveals that star formation in early galaxies follows a pattern of on-and-off activity, leading to significant fluctuations in brightness. This discovery challenges traditional notions of star formation and underscores the importance of investigating the external factors that drive these cycles. Further exploration of this phenomenon will provide valuable insights into the evolution of galaxies.

출처 :
– “In contrast to forming stars at a nearly constant rate, the star formation activity in those early galaxies went on-and-off, on-and-off, with some large fluctuations over time. This, in turn, drives large variations in their brightness because the light seen by telescopes like JWST was emitted by the young stars formed in those galaxies,” Sun said.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

고대 나무 나이테를 통해 14,300년 전 대규모 태양 폭풍이 드러났습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0