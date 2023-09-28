도시의 삶

새로운 기술로 재해 탐사를 위한 원격 제어 바퀴벌레 가능

By맘포 브레시아

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have developed a pain-free method to create remote-controlled cockroaches. The purpose of this technology is to create an army of cyborg insects that can be used to explore disaster ruins or inspect critical infrastructure that is difficult to reach. The researchers used non-invasive electrodes, essentially attaching electrical backpacks to the cockroaches, to control them remotely without causing any harm or distress to the insects.

The team published their research in npj Flexible Electronics, where they explain in detail how they achieved this feat and the reasons behind it. The use of cockroaches in search and rescue missions is becoming increasingly important due to the need for robots that can work in confined spaces such as urban post-disaster terrain or pipeline inspection. Current robots at this scale have high energy consumption and poor adaptability to complex environments, while cyborg insects maintain locomotion ability and adaptability to the environment with low energy requirements.

Previous attempts to control insects remotely have relied on embedding probes into their nervous systems, which can be harmful and distressing to the insects. The Singaporean researchers, instead, used previous research that demonstrated that cockroaches could be stimulated through their antennae. They attached cuffs and created gold and plastic sleeves to fit over each antenna, which were then treated with UV light to shrinkwrap them. These sleeves were connected to a backpack glued to the cockroach, and wireless signals from a remote control delivered gentle jolts to the antennae, causing the insect to move in a specific direction. The speed of the cockroach was controlled through an electrode glued to its belly.

The development of remote-controlled cyborg insects opens up possibilities for exploring disaster areas or inspecting infrastructure that would otherwise be difficult to reach. This technology could potentially save lives by improving search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of a disaster.

출처: TechRadar Pro

