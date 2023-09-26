도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 우주 원반 은하 공개

By비키 스타브로풀루

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 우주 원반 은하 공개

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made another groundbreaking discovery, offering new insights into the formation of the universe. In a study conducted by an international team of researchers, the JWST has observed disc galaxies similar to our Milky Way in the early universe, challenging previous assumptions about galaxy formation.

The JWST, designed to look back in time to the turbulent period following the Big Bang, captured images of ‘flat’ disc galaxies that rotate around a central point and feature vast spiral arms. These galaxies unexpectedly survived numerous violent galaxy mergers during their formation, contrary to previous predictions.

The research conducted by scientists from the University of Manchester and the University of Victoria in Canada revealed that Milky Way-like galaxies were much more common than previously believed. This discovery has significant implications as disc galaxies are considered ideal for the development of life due to their stable structures and gravitational characteristics conducive to planet formation.

According to Professor Christopher Conselice, an extragalactic astronomer at the University of Manchester, this revelation requires a reevaluation of our understanding of how the universe developed. The Hubble Space Telescope, a precursor to the JWST, previously suggested that disc galaxies were almost non-existent until six billion years after the Big Bang. However, the JWST’s findings push the formation of Milky Way-like galaxies to nearly the beginning of the universe.

This discovery indicates that the majority of stars form and thrive within galaxies similar to our own, challenging current knowledge of galaxy formation and the evolution of the universe over time. Lead author Leonardo Ferreira from the University of Victoria commended the JWST for its role in revolutionizing our understanding of galactic development, emphasizing that the findings demonstrate the instrument’s power and the earlier formation of galaxy structures than anticipated.

Sources: University of Manchester, University of Victoria

