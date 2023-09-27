도시의 삶

과학

NASA 과학자들이 OSIRIS-REx 샘플 용기에서 검은 가루와 잔해를 발견했습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA scientists have made an exciting discovery after opening the sample return canister from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that recently landed in the Utah desert. Upon removing the lid, they found black dust and debris from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

The canister was delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, which houses the largest collection of astromaterials in the world. Experts at the center will carefully disassemble the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to access the bulk sample within.

A new laboratory dedicated to the OSIRIS-REx mission has been established at the Johnson Center. Inside a glovebox, the scientists removed the lid made of aluminum, allowing access to the avionics deck where the dust and debris were found.

Once separated from the canister, the TAGSAM will be placed in a sealed transfer container to maintain a nitrogen environment. This precautionary measure will help preserve the integrity of the sample during the disassembly process, which will be expedited by transferring the TAGSAM to another glovebox.

Great care is being taken to prevent any risk of contamination while handling the sample. NASA scientists and engineers at Johnson are collaboratively working on the disassembly process, which is scheduled to be revealed to the public in a live broadcast event on October 11th.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully retrieved the sample return capsule containing a piece of the Bennu asteroid. After a recovery mission, the capsule was located and brought back to Earth. During the descent, the capsule endured temperatures of up to 2,760°C, requiring a waiting period for it to cool down.

The estimated weight of the sample is approximately 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of rocks and soil from the asteroid Bennu. NASA believes that these ancient materials can act as a time capsule, providing insights into the early days of our solar system and the formation of planets.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which began in 2016, is NASA’s first attempt to bring back an asteroid sample from space. The spacecraft is part of the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, and Regolith Explorer program. Previously, Japan had successfully collected samples from two asteroid missions.

For more information on the Bennu asteroid and the OSIRIS-REx mission, visit NASA’s official website.

