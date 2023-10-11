도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

글리신: 생체 적합성 전자 기계 장비를 위한 유망 소재

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
글리신: 생체 적합성 전자 기계 장비를 위한 유망 소재

The piezoelectric effect, an important property in generating electrical charges via mechanical stress, has been found to be more efficient in glycine than in regular crystals, according to a recent study. Researchers were able to enhance the piezoelectric response of glycine through a mechanical polishing modification of this amino acid.

Scientists believe that this advancement in the piezoelectric response of glycine is crucial for the development of small biocompatible electromechanical equipment. Creating micro and nanoscale electrical devices that are compatible with the human body is a significant breakthrough in high-tech medicine.

Studies have shown that cell-targeted electrical stimulation can accelerate wound healing. Additionally, integrating electrical elements into different implants improves their manageability. Manufacturers currently use polymers and biocomposites similar to human tissue during the development of such electronics. However, the materials that closely resemble human biology are those made of compounds predominantly found in the human body.

Glycine, for instance, is a basic amino acid that acts as a neurotransmitter in the central nervous system and is present in many proteins. When glycine is in a solid state, it forms crystals with various internal structures. Some crystalline solids exhibit the piezoelectric effect. Charged particles are capable of movement at higher temperatures, a phenomenon known as ferroelectricity. This property is particularly advantageous in the development of biocompatible electromechanical equipment.

The research findings suggest that glycine has great potential in the field of biomedical engineering. By harnessing the enhanced piezoelectric response of this amino acid, scientists can further improve the functionality and biocompatibility of miniaturized electrical devices and implants.

출처 :

– Sputnik
– Research study referenced in the article

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0