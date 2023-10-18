도시의 삶

제안된 과학 법칙은 우주의 진화 경로를 밝힙니다

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have proposed a groundbreaking new law that applies to the evolution of not only living organisms but also minerals, planets, stars, and virtually anything in the universe. This law, called “the law of increasing functional information,” identifies universal concepts of selection that drive systems to become more complex over time.

The research team behind this law is an interdisciplinary group comprised of philosophers, astrophysicists, mineralogists, and data scientists. Their aim was to address the fundamental mystery of why complex systems tend to evolve towards greater functional information. The researchers describe their findings in a study published in the journal PNAS.

According to the new law, the functional information of a system will increase and evolve if different configurations of the system undergo selection for one or more functions. This law is applicable to systems composed of numerous components, such as atoms, molecules, and cells. These components can be arranged and rearranged repeatedly, adopting multiple configurations that are selected based on function, with only a few surviving.

Expanding on Darwin’s theory of evolution, the researchers propose that non-living systems also go through evolutionary processes when novel configurations improve the system’s functions. One such function is stability.

The scientific community has responded positively to this groundbreaking law. Stuart Kauffman, a theoretical biologist at the University of Pennsylvania, called the study “superb, bold, broad, and transformational.” Milan Cirkovic from the Astronomical Observatory of Belgrade also praised it as a “breeze of fresh air” at the intersection of astrobiology, systems science, and evolutionary theory.

However, not everyone is convinced. Astronomer Martin Rees from the University of Cambridge argued that the emergence of a variety of materials, environments, and structures in the inanimate world does not necessarily require a new underlying principle akin to Darwinian selection in biology.

This new law provides valuable insights into the mechanisms driving the evolution of complex systems in the universe, shedding light on the mysterious phenomenon of increasing functional information over time. (Source: The Guardian, PNAS)

