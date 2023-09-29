도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들은 원자 규모에서 고무 부품의 분자 운동을 연구합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 원자 규모에서 고무 부품의 분자 운동을 연구합니다.

In a recent study, scientists have successfully observed the molecular motion of the components found in rubber typically used in automobile tires. The study, published in Applied Physics Letters, focused on the interaction between polybutadiene (a synthetic rubber) and carbon black nanoparticles, which are added to improve the physical properties of tire rubber.

Understanding the molecular dynamics and interaction of these components is essential for evaluating tire performance and developing more durable materials. The forces exerted on tires during driving can cause wear and degradation, making it crucial to comprehend the structural changes and movements within the tire rubber.

The research team, composed of scientists from the University of Tokyo, Ibaraki University, and European XFEL, utilized the diffracted X-ray blinking method to observe changes in the polymer chains and the additive nanoparticles on an atomic scale. With a time resolution of 890 nanoseconds (the fastest achieved in such studies thus far), the team detected a clear interaction between polybutadiene and carbon black.

Of particular interest was the differences observed between two different types of carbon black used in the samples. The study revealed that one sample exhibited much faster movement of the polybutadiene on the carbon black surface compared to the other. This suggested that the mobility of the polybutadiene was significantly affected by the type of carbon black used. Consequently, the sample with stronger bonding between the components exhibited better properties for automobile tire performance.

The findings from this study have important implications for both tire rubber degradation diagnostics and the development of materials with enhanced durability. By gaining a deeper understanding of the molecular dynamics of rubber components, researchers can devise better methods to study tire rubber degradation and create materials that are more resistant to wear and degradation.

This research is a significant advancement in the field of material science and provides valuable insights into the behaviors and interactions of rubber components at an atomic scale.

Source: Applied Physics Letters (DOI: 10.1063/5.0157359)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0