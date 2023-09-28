도시의 삶

도시의 메탄 발생원을 식별하는 새로운 방법

비키 스타브로풀루

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
도시의 메탄 발생원을 식별하는 새로운 방법

Researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have discovered numerous previously undetected methane sources in Hamburg, primarily from human activities such as leaking gas pipelines and incomplete combustion. The team used a mobile sensor network to track down these sources, with the aim of updating emission maps and improving management strategies. The research is crucial, as methane is the second most prevalent greenhouse gas resulting from human activities, with a global warming potential over two decades exceeding that of carbon dioxide by over 80 times.

Hamburg, as Germany’s second-largest city and an industrial center, provided ideal conditions for the project. Through the mobile measurements, the team was able to identify leaking gas pipelines, incomplete combustion, and other industrial and fugitive emissions as the main sources of methane emissions in the city. They also discovered previously unknown sources, such as leaking pipes at an oil refinery and a nearby cattle farm.

The researchers used a two-pronged approach to update the existing emission map. First, they conducted mobile measurements using a car equipped with sensors, driving through areas where methane emissions were expected to be detected. Second, they used a sensor network consisting of four measurement devices to measure overall emissions in the city. This network utilizes the sunlight to determine the concentrations of greenhouse gases in the air column between the measurement devices and the sun.

The researchers believe that this method, initially designed for cities, can be expanded in the future to perform global measurements using satellites. Their work aims to contribute to a better understanding of climate change and to slow down its progress.

Source: Quantification of methane emissions in Hamburg using a network of FTIR spectrometers and an inverse modeling approach

정의 :

  • 메탄: A potent greenhouse gas resulting from human activities, known for its significant contribution to global warming.
  • Emission maps: Spatial representations of greenhouse gas emissions in a specific area, used for understanding and managing emissions.
  • Leaking gas pipelines: Pipes that transport natural gas and release methane due to leaks or cracks.
  • Incomplete combustion: The burning of fossil fuels, biomass, or waste materials that does not result in complete conversion to carbon dioxide and water, leading to the release of methane.
  • Fugitive emissions: Emissions of gases or vapors that occur from leaks or other unintended releases.
  • Emission inventory: A comprehensive compilation of emissions from various sources in a given area.
  • Greenhouse gases: Gases that trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, contributing to the greenhouse effect and global warming.

Source: Definitions are based on general knowledge.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

