도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

실험실에서 개발된 새로운 인간 배아 모델

By비키 스타브로풀루

29년 2023월 XNUMX일
실험실에서 개발된 새로운 인간 배아 모델

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel have successfully grown “complete” models of human embryos in the lab. These models, known as stem cell-based embryo-like structures (SEMs), have all the known features found in normal embryos around two weeks old. What makes these models unique is that they were developed without using sperm, eggs, or a womb.

Unlike previous embryo models, the SEMs developed by the researchers have shown the ability to progress to the next developmental stage, offering new insights into the early stages of human development. The team hopes that their work could shed light on the mysteries that occur in the first weeks of human development and help uncover the causes of birth defects and miscarriages.

The models were created using naive stem cells, which have the potential to become any type of tissue in the body. Chemicals were used to coax these cells to grow, and they arranged themselves into structures that mimicked the features of a real human embryo. These models were allowed to grow until they reached a stage equivalent to a two-week old embryo after fertilization.

The researchers believe that their approach could reveal the causes of many birth defects and types of infertility. Additionally, it could lead to new methods for growing transplant organs and provide a way to perform experiments that cannot be performed on live embryos.

While the legal cut-off for normal embryo research is typically 14 days in many countries, these SEMs are not considered embryos and are not subject to the same laws. This research offers an ethical and accessible way to study embryonic development and gain insights into the biochemical and mechanical signals that ensure proper growth during the early stages of pregnancy.

Overall, this study represents a significant advancement in the field of embryonic research and provides a foundation for future studies on the events that lead to the formation of the human body plan.

Source: Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter (No URL provided)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0