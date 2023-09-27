도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 발견으로 반물질에 대한 빛이 밝혀지다

By로버트 앤드류

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 발견으로 반물질에 대한 빛이 밝혀지다

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery about the behavior of antimatter, a mysterious substance that was abundant during the formation of the Universe. Antimatter is the opposite of matter and was created in equal amounts during the Big Bang. However, while matter is abundant in our Universe, antimatter is incredibly rare.

For years, physicists have been trying to understand the differences and similarities between matter and antimatter to explain the origins of the Universe. One of the key questions is why matter overcame antimatter during the creation of the Universe. To understand this, scientists needed to determine how antimatter responds to gravity.

In a recent study, researchers at CERN, the world’s largest particle physics laboratory, confirmed for the first time that atoms of antimatter fall downwards, just like matter. This discovery opens up new avenues for experiments and theories regarding the properties of antimatter. Scientists are now interested in determining if antimatter falls at the same speed as matter.

Understanding the differences between matter and antimatter is crucial in solving the mystery of why matter dominated during the Big Bang. Dr. Danielle Hodgkinson from CERN explains that uncovering how antimatter responds to gravity could provide key insights into the matter-dominated Universe.

Antimatter exists fleetingly in the Universe, so in order to conduct experiments, the researchers at CERN had to create stable and long-lasting forms of antimatter. Professor Jeffrey Hangst, who has dedicated thirty years to studying antimatter, highlights the mystery and potential of this substance. He imagines a universe made entirely of antimatter, raising fundamental questions about its behavior and nature.

Antimatter is the opposite of matter, with electric charges reversed. For example, antihydrogen, the antimatter version of hydrogen used in CERN experiments, consists of a negatively charged proton (antiproton) in the center and a positively charged version of the electron (positron) orbiting it. Scientists produce antiprotons by colliding particles in CERN’s accelerators and then slow them down to a manageable pace.

The recent discovery that antimatter falls downwards, rather than upwards as some theories predicted, confirms Albert Einstein’s theory that antimatter behaves like matter and is subject to gravity. However, further research is needed to determine if antimatter falls at the same rate as matter or if there is a slight difference.

This new discovery opens up exciting possibilities for understanding the origins of the Universe and provides researchers with new avenues to explore antimatter. The results have been published in the journal Nature.

출처 :
– BBC 뉴스
– CERN

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0