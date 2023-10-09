도시의 삶

암석의 음향 패턴을 통해 지각 강도에 대한 새로운 통찰

By가브리엘 보타

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study conducted by a team of geologists at MIT has revealed that acoustic patterns in rocks can provide valuable information about the strength and stability of the Earth’s crust. By subjecting samples of marble to different pressures in laboratory studies, the researchers found that the rocks emitted low-pitched “booms” under low pressures and generated higher-pitched crackles under higher pressures.

These acoustic patterns can help scientists identify the types of cracks and fissures that exist at different depths in the Earth’s crust, thus enabling them to identify unstable regions that may be prone to earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. The findings of the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could also assist in the exploration and extraction of geothermal energy.

The Earth’s crust is composed of rocks that vary in strength and stability. Rocks near the surface are typically brittle and fracture easily, while rocks at greater depths are subjected to immense pressures and heat, causing them to flow. The transition from brittle to ductile behavior, known as the “brittle-to-ductile transition,” is not well understood. It is believed to be the point where rocks are at their strongest within the crust and where major earthquakes originate.

The researchers examined how the strength and stability of rocks are influenced by their microscopic defects, such as cracks, fissures, and pores. Since visually mapping these defects is challenging, the team used ultrasound to analyze the acoustic behavior of rocks. The sound waves would bounce, vibrate, and reflect off the microscopic defects, providing insight into their patterns.

By subjecting marble samples to high-pressure conditions while monitoring the ultrasound waves, the team was able to observe the acoustic patterns produced by the rocks. This enabled them to understand the behavior of rocks under different pressures and depths, shedding light on the physics involved in their deformation.

This study could contribute to a better understanding of the Earth’s crust and aid in the identification of potentially hazardous regions. Additionally, it has implications for the extraction of geothermal energy, as it provides insights into drilling techniques for rocks in mixed-mode conditions.

Sources: MIT, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

