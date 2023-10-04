도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

호주에서 발견된 고대 거대 다락문 거미 화석

By비키 스타브로풀루

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
호주에서 발견된 고대 거대 다락문 거미 화석

A fossilized giant trapdoor spider has been discovered in New South Wales, making it only the fourth specimen of its kind found in Australia. Named ‘Megamonodontium mccluskyi,’ the spider would have inhabited the surrounding areas, which were once lush rainforests. The discovery of this species sheds light on the evolutionary history of spiders and fills a gap in our understanding of the past.

The spider lived during the Miocene period, approximately 11-16 million years ago. Its closest living relative today can be found in wet forests in Singapore and Papua New Guinea. This suggests that the group of spiders once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia but went extinct as the country became more arid.

The fossil was found among other Miocene fossils, some of which were so well preserved that subcellular structures were visible. Scientists were able to study the minute details of the spider’s body using scanning electron microscopy. The fossil closely resembles the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider, but is five times larger. The body of Megamonodontium mccluskyi measures 23.31 millimeters in length.

The discovery of this ancient spider also provides insights into past climate conditions in Australia. The fact that it was found in a layer of rainforest sediment indicates that the region was once much wetter than it is today. This information can help scientists better understand how a warming climate has affected the country’s biodiversity in the past and how it may continue to do so in the future.

The fossilized trapdoor spider is not only the largest of its kind found in Australia, but it is also the first fossil of the Barychelidae family found worldwide. Brush-footed trapdoor spiders, like this ancient species, are not commonly found as fossils because they spend much of their time inside burrows, which are not conducive to fossilization.

This significant discovery was published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, contributing to our understanding of Australia’s ancient ecosystem and the evolutionary history of spiders.

Source: Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

제임스 웹 우주 망원경으로 초기 은하계에 대한 놀라운 발견 밝혀

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0