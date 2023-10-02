도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

호주에서 발견된 고대 거대 다락문 거미 화석

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
호주에서 발견된 고대 거대 다락문 거미 화석

Scientists in Australia have discovered a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, marking the fourth known specimen of its kind in the country. The ancient spider, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, lived during the Miocene period approximately 11 to 16 million years ago. This finding is significant because spider fossils in Australia are rare, making it difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary history.

The discovery of this spider fossil provides new insights into the past climate of Australia. The fact that it was found in a layer of rainforest sediment suggests that the region was once much wetter than it is now. This information can help scientists better understand how a warming climate has already impacted Australia’s ecosystems and how it may continue to alter them in the future.

The fossilized spider is believed to be related to the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider, but is much larger in size. Its body measures 23.31 millimeters in length, which is over an inch. The closest living relative of this ancient spider now resides in wet forests ranging from Singapore to Papua New Guinea, indicating that these spiders once occupied similar environments in mainland Australia before going extinct as the country became more arid.

The fossilized spider was discovered among other Miocene fossils, some of which were exceptionally well-preserved, allowing scientists to study minute details of the claws, setae, legs, and main body of the spider. This level of detail has helped researchers confidently classify the fossil as belonging to the Barychelidae family, a group that has not been previously found in fossil form anywhere else in the world.

Overall, this discovery offers valuable insights into the evolutionary history of spiders in Australia and contributes to our understanding of past climates and environmental changes in the region.

출처 :
– Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven. “Various species of the modern trapdoor spider.” Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
– Arachnologist Robert Raven of Queensland Museum.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0