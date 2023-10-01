도시의 삶

호주에서 발견된 선사시대 트랩도어 거미 화석

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have discovered a fossilized giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, Australia. This rare find is only the fourth specimen of its kind to be found in the country. The spider, named ‘Megamonodontium mccluskyi,’ lived during the Miocene period around 11 to 16 million years ago. It would have roamed and hunted in the surrounding areas, which were once a lush rainforest.

The discovery of this spider fossil is significant because it sheds light on the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders in Australia. Palaeontologist Matthew McCurry explains that only four spider fossils have ever been found in the entire continent, making it difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary past. By studying this new fossil, researchers have gained valuable insights into the extinction of spiders and filled a gap in our understanding of the past.

The findings also provide information about the past climate of Australia. The fact that the spider fossil was found in a layer of rainforest sediment suggests that the region was once much wetter than it is today. This discovery could help scientists understand how a warming climate has already impacted the country’s ecosystems and how it may continue to change them in the future.

The fossilized spider is similar to the modern Monodontium, or trapdoor spider, but it is five times larger. Its body measures 23.31 millimeters long, which is just over an inch. The revelation of this species is not only noteworthy due to its size, but it is also the first fossil of the family Barychelidae to be found worldwide. Arachnologist Robert Raven suggests that brush-footed trapdoor spiders, like Megamonodontium mccluskyi, may not be commonly found as fossils because they spend most of their time inside burrows, which are not conducive to fossilization.

This groundbreaking discovery was published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, contributing to the growing body of knowledge about Australia’s prehistoric flora and fauna.

출처:
– Matthew R McCurry, Michael Frese, Robert Raven, Various species of the modern trapdoor spider, Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

