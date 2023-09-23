도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

유로파의 생명 가능성에 대한 새로운 발견

By로버트 앤드류

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
유로파의 생명 가능성에 대한 새로운 발견

Scientists have discovered new evidence that suggests Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, may have conditions suitable for life. This discovery was made possible through the analysis of data collected by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The research team, led by Geronimo Villanueva, a planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, focused on understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean. They found solid carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface, particularly within an area known as Tara Regio. This region is characterized by a fractured landscape, likely caused by interactions between the moon’s icy surface and its subsurface ocean.

Previous observations had raised questions about the origin of the carbon dioxide on Europa’s surface, whether it was native to the moon or brought in by external sources. However, the recent research provides a compelling answer to this question. The presence of sodium chloride (table salt) in Tara Regio suggests that the carbon dioxide is indigenous to Europa.

Carbon is considered an essential element for life as we know it on Earth. Therefore, understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean is crucial in determining its potential to support life. This new evidence brings us one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of Europa and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Further studies and exploration of Europa will be necessary to gather more information and confirm these findings. Scientists are optimistic about the potential for Europa to host a habitable environment and are eager to continue their investigations.

출처 :

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope data analysis
– Research papers by Geronimo Villanueva, lead author and planetary scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

정의 :

– Europa: One of Jupiter’s moons
– James Webb Space Telescope: A space telescope launched by NASA to observe the universe in the infrared spectrum
– Sodium chloride: Chemical compound commonly known as table salt

Note: This article is a summary of the main points from the source article and does not include the specific details and scientific explanations provided in the original text.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

암울한 미래: 포유류는 250억 XNUMX천만년 안에 멸종될 수도 있습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0