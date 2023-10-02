도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 기술로 결정질 물질의 음파를 실시간으로 이미징할 수 있습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 기술로 결정질 물질의 음파를 실시간으로 이미징할 수 있습니다.

Scientists have developed a new technology that enables real-time imaging of sound waves traveling through crystalline materials. Solid crystalline materials, such as metals, ceramics, and rock, are notoriously difficult to model due to their complex structures and behaviors. Previous methods have allowed scientists to characterize these materials with a resolution as low as 100 nanometers. However, they have been limited in their ability to capture the dynamics of materials occurring over time, usually only able to follow changes in milliseconds to seconds.

The new technology, described in a recent article published in PNAS, involves using highly specialized X-rays and an advanced microscope built at the end of a 3 km long X-ray free-electron laser. This microscope allows researchers to image sound waves traveling through a 1 mm diamond sample in real-time. The team was able to capture snapshots of the sound waves with a temporal resolution as small as a few picoseconds.

According to Professor Henning Friis Poulsen, corresponding author of the study, the new technology provides a non-invasive and faster way to visualize structural processes in crystalline materials. It opens up possibilities for investigating a wide range of ultrafast structural phenomena that were previously beyond the reach of science. This includes studying processes in various materials, such as meta-materials, photonic crystals, thermoelectric materials, and even soft materials like perylene and hybrid perovskites.

The ability to visualize and understand the dynamics of sound waves in crystalline materials has implications for solid-state physics, materials science, and geoscience. It may also contribute to testing seismological models of sound propagation in planetary materials. The results of this study are expected to inspire new research and advancements in the field.

출처 :
– PNAS: Real-time imaging of acoustic waves in bulk materials with X-ray microscopy

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0