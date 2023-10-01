도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

슈퍼볼트 이해의 획기적인 발전: 지구에서 가장 강력한 번개

By비키 스타브로풀루

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
슈퍼볼트 이해의 획기적인 발전: 지구에서 가장 강력한 번개

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the occurrence of superbolts, which are the most powerful lightning strikes on Earth. Although they make up less than 1% of total lightning, superbolts are a force to be reckoned with when they do strike. They are approximately 1,000 times stronger than the average lightning strike, causing significant damage to infrastructure and ships.

The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, reveals that superbolts are more likely to strike when a storm cloud’s electrical charging zone is closer to the land or ocean’s surface. This proximity creates superbolt “hotspots” above certain oceans and tall mountains. This finding provides the first explanation for the formation and distribution of superbolts worldwide.

Lead author Avichay Efraim, a physicist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, described superbolts as a magnificent phenomenon. Previous studies have found that superbolts tend to cluster over specific regions, such as the Northeast Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Altiplano in Peru and Bolivia.

To determine the causes of this clustering, the researchers analyzed lightning data and various environmental factors associated with storms, including land and water surface height, charging zone height, cloud top and base temperatures, and aerosol concentrations. Contrary to previous studies, the presence of aerosols did not have a significant effect on superbolt strength.

Instead, the researchers found that shorter gaps between the charging zone and the land or water surface led to more energized lightning. When the charging zone is closer to the surface, there is less electrical resistance and a higher current, resulting in stronger lightning bolts. This correlation was observed consistently in the three regions that experience the most superbolts.

This breakthrough provides valuable insights into the formation of superbolts and highlights the importance of proximity between the charging zone and the surface. Further research in this area could help in developing improved lightning protection systems and mitigating the damage caused by these intense lightning strikes.

출처 :
– Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres: [source]
– IANS: [source]

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 상업용 저궤도 개발 프로그램을 위한 업계 의견 모색

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

현대 조류의 깃털은 공룡 조상의 단백질을 물려받았습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

New Research Suggests Mercury is Shrinking

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 상업용 저궤도 개발 프로그램을 위한 업계 의견 모색

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

현대 조류의 깃털은 공룡 조상의 단백질을 물려받았습니다

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

New Research Suggests Mercury is Shrinking

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Ancient Architecture Inspires Tailored Nanoscale Windows in Metal-Organic Frameworks

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0