도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 증거는 호주 지하에 묻혀 있는 거대한 소행성 분화구를 암시합니다

By로버트 앤드류

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 증거는 호주 지하에 묻혀 있는 거대한 소행성 분화구를 암시합니다

Scientists continue to uncover fascinating secrets about our ancient planet, and the latest discovery could change our understanding of Earth’s history forever. Geologist Andrew Glikson and his colleague Tony Yeates have published a groundbreaking study in the journal Tectonophysics, revealing compelling evidence for a massive asteroid crater buried beneath Australia.

This hidden subterranean structure, known as the Deniliquin structure, showcases a diameter estimated to be over 320 miles. If confirmed, it would surpass the current largest impact structure on Earth—South Africa’s Vredefort Crater, which measures around 100 miles in width. Notably, the Deniliquin structure would even exceed the size of the Chicxulub crater, believed to be responsible for the demise of the dinosaurs.

Glikson’s research highlights key features that bolster the case for the Deniliquin structure being an asteroid impact site. Magnetic readings of the area exhibit a symmetrical rippling pattern in the crust surrounding the core, indicative of the intense magnetic forces generated during a colossal impact event.

The question arises: How has such an enormous structure remained hidden beneath Australia’s surface for so long? Glikson suggests that over millions of years, the structure has undergone erosion, gradually diminishing its prominence. Just as a drop of water splashes upward from a transient crater, resembling the uplifted core of an asteroid impact site, the Deniliquin structure has slowly weathered the test of time.

This astounding discovery illustrates not only the dynamic history of our planet but also the vastness of the universe’s impact on our own backyard. With ongoing advancements in scientific research, we can anticipate further revelations about Earth’s ancient past and the profound events that have shaped our world as we know it.

FAQ

Q: What is the Deniliquin structure?

The Deniliquin structure is a massive subterranean asteroid crater potentially buried beneath Australia, exhibiting a diameter estimated to be over 320 miles.

Q: How does the Deniliquin structure compare to other known impact structures?

If confirmed, the Deniliquin structure would be the largest known impact structure on Earth, surpassing the Vredefort Crater in South Africa and even the Chicxulub crater associated with the extinction of dinosaurs.

Q: How has the Deniliquin structure remained hidden for so long?

Over millions of years, erosion has gradually diminished the prominence of the Deniliquin structure, making it difficult to detect from the Earth’s surface.

Q: What evidence supports the Deniliquin structure being an asteroid impact site?

Magnetic readings of the area reveal symmetrical rippling patterns in the crust surrounding the core, which are characteristic features created by the intense magnetic forces unleashed by a massive impact event.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

이방성 격자는 키랄 나노포토닉스의 새로운 가능성을 밝힙니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

주노 탐사선이 포착한 초자연적인 목성의 초상화

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

부분 월식의 놀라운 현상

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

이방성 격자는 키랄 나노포토닉스의 새로운 가능성을 밝힙니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

주노 탐사선이 포착한 초자연적인 목성의 초상화

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

부분 월식의 놀라운 현상

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

중국-러시아 에너지 협력이 중국의 기후 목표에 미치는 영향

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0