도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들은 펄서에서 가장 높은 에너지의 감마선을 감지합니다

By로버트 앤드류

5년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 펄서에서 가장 높은 에너지의 감마선을 감지합니다

Scientists using the H.E.S.S. observatory in Namibia have made an incredible discovery—gamma rays with the highest energy ever detected emanating from a dead star called a pulsar. These gamma rays had an energy of 20 tera-electronvolts, which is about 10 trillion times the energy of visible light. This finding presents a challenge to the current understanding of how pulsed gamma rays are produced, as reported in the journal Nature Astronomy.

A pulsar is the remains of a star that has exploded in a supernova. It is an extremely dense and tiny dead star, with a diameter of only about 20 kilometers. Pulsars have an immense magnetic field and are mostly made up of neutrons. Imagine that a teaspoon of pulsar material has a mass of over five billion tons!

Pulsars emit beams of electromagnetic radiation that rotate like cosmic lighthouses. These beams can produce radiation flashes when they cross our solar system. These flashes, known as pulses of radiation, can be observed across different energy bands of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Researchers believe that fast electrons in the pulsar’s magnetosphere are responsible for producing this radiation. As these electrons travel outward, they gain energy and release it in the form of observable radiation beams. However, the new discovery challenges the previous understanding of how pulsars work. The detected radiation component at higher energies suggests that the electrons might have traveled even farther than the magnetosphere.

This finding opens up new opportunities for observing other pulsars in the tens of teraelectronvolt range, which can provide further insights into extreme acceleration processes in highly magnetized astrophysical objects. The discovery of these highest energy gamma rays from a pulsar expands our knowledge and requires us to rethink our current understanding of these fascinating celestial objects.

출처: Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

새로운 연구는 우주의 초기 은하에 대한 빛을 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

과학자들은 화석화된 거북 껍질에서 가능한 고대 DNA를 발견했습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

ISRO의 다가오는 임무: Shukrayaan에서 금성과 XPoSat까지

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구는 우주의 초기 은하에 대한 빛을 밝힙니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 화석화된 거북 껍질에서 가능한 고대 DNA를 발견했습니다

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

예상보다 느린 로스앤젤레스 메탄 배출량 감소

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0