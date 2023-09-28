도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Capitojoppa amazonica의 발견: 페루 아마존의 새로운 말벌 속

By비키 스타브로풀루

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
Capitojoppa amazonica의 발견: 페루 아마존의 새로운 말벌 속

The Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve in Peru is renowned for its incredible biodiversity, and researchers from the University of Turku in Finland have added to its rich tapestry of life with the discovery of a new wasp genus, Capitojoppa. The researchers, who have been studying insect biodiversity in the reserve for over two decades, described the new genus in a recently published study.

Capitojoppa belongs to the subfamily Ichneumoninae, which is known for its large and colorful wasps found primarily in tropical regions. These wasps feed on moth and butterfly caterpillars and pupae. The researchers have discovered several unknown species within this subfamily, which they plan to describe in future studies.

The Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve gained scientific prominence in the late 1980s when botanist Alwyn Gentry documented a record number of tree species in a small area of the rainforest. Since 1998, the University of Turku researchers have been studying insect biodiversity in the same research areas and have found remarkably high numbers of insect species. It was in this region that they discovered Capitojoppa.

The name Capitojoppa provides insight into the characteristics of the newly discovered wasp genus. “Capito” signifies its large head, much like the barbet bird genus Capito found in South America. The “joppa” part of the name refers to the resemblance of Capitojoppa to the wasp genus Joppa. The specific species name, “amazonica,” relates to the Amazon.

The researchers from Finland have also been involved in conservation efforts in the Allpahuayo-Mishana Reserve. The region is known for its unparalleled species abundance, and the researchers are studying how human activities, such as climate change, are impacting the rainforest.

The discovery of Capitojoppa amazonica adds to the growing understanding of the incredible biodiversity within the Allpahuayo-Mishana National Reserve. Continued research in the region will help shed light on the effects of human activities on this unique ecosystem.

출처:
– “Capitojoppa, a new genus of Ichneumoninae (Hymenoptera, Ichneumonidae) from Peruvian Amazonia” by Brandon R. Claridge, Kari M. Kaunisto, and Ilari E. Sääksjärvi, 1 September 2023, ZooKeys. DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.1178.108929

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0