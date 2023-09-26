세계에서 가장 오래된 인간이 만든 건축물, 아프리카에서 발견

Archaeologists from the UK and Africa have discovered evidence of the world’s oldest human-built structure, dating back to half a million years ago. The structure, made of worked timber, was found in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia. It is believed to have been an elevated trackway or raised platform in a wetland area, possibly used for hunting or butchery.

This discovery is significant as it challenges prior understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities. The structure is at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure and sheds light on the capabilities of an extinct species known as Homo heidelbergensis.

The timber structure was found on the southern bank of the Kalambo River in an area that would have attracted early human hunter-gatherers due to its diverse topography. Just upstream from the structure are the Kalambo Falls, a 235-meter high waterfall, and a three-mile-long canyon with its own localised rainforest. Downstream from the falls, the river flows into Lake Tanganyika, which would have attracted a variety of animals.

The archaeologists also uncovered stone tools, a possible hearth for cooking, and a wooden wedge used for splitting timber. These findings provide further insight into the daily lives and activities of Homo heidelbergensis.

Over the past four years, the archaeological investigations have been carried out by researchers from the universities of Liverpool, Aberystwyth, Royal Holloway, and Liège, as well as Zambia’s National Museums Board and National Heritage Conservation Commission.

According to project director Professor Larry Barham, this discovery will change how we think about a long-extinct species of humans. The age of the structure was determined using luminescence dating techniques by experts at Aberystwyth University.

