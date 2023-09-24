도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

남아프리카에서 세계에서 가장 오래된 인간이 만든 구조물 발견

By로버트 앤드류

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
남아프리카에서 세계에서 가장 오래된 인간이 만든 구조물 발견

Archaeologists from the UK, Belgium, and Zambia have discovered the world’s oldest human-built structure in southern Africa. The structure, made of worked timber, was unearthed in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia. It is at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure and is likely to change our understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities.

The structure is believed to have been built by an extinct species of humans from half a million years ago. It was likely used as an elevated trackway across marshland or as a raised platform in a wetland area, possibly for hunting or butchery. The discovery was found on the southern bank of the Kalambo River, a few hundred meters upstream from a 235-meter high waterfall and a 300-meter deep canyon. These natural wonders may have attracted early human hunter-gatherers to the area.

The area surrounding the structure featured different environments, including a large floodplain, marshland, lakes, rivers, woodland, and a local rainforest generated by the waterfall’s spray. Each of these environments would have attracted different animals and plant life, providing resources for the early humans.

The archaeologists have found two parts of the timber structure: a 1.4-meter-long section of a tree trunk and a tree stump, both of which were modified by prehistoric carpenters. These modifications allowed the trunk to be positioned securely on top of the stump, creating a raised platform or trackway. Other stone tools, a possible hearth for cooking, and a wooden wedge for splitting timber were also discovered at the site.

The prehistoric humans who built the structure were members of an extinct species known as Homo heidelbergensis. This species, which lived between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago, had already colonized most of Africa, western Asia, and Europe. However, by around 300,000 years ago, Homo heidelbergensis became extinct, possibly due to competition from newer human species like Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

The discovery is part of the ongoing ‘Deep Roots of Humanity’ research project led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool. The findings were published in the scientific journal Nature. Luminescence dating techniques were used to determine the age of the structure and other artifacts found at the site.

This groundbreaking discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of early human technology and expands our knowledge of the capabilities of extinct human species.

출처 :
– 자연
– Deep Roots of Humanity 연구 프로젝트 및 리버풀 대학교

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

SpaceX, Falcon 42 로켓으로 9번째 Starlink 임무 성공적으로 시작

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

지금까지 수집된 가장 큰 소행성 샘플이 지구로 돌아왔습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

달 구성에 대한 새로운 통찰: 찬드라얀 3호에서 높은 황 농도 발견

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

SpaceX, Falcon 42 로켓으로 9번째 Starlink 임무 성공적으로 시작

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

지금까지 수집된 가장 큰 소행성 샘플이 지구로 돌아왔습니다

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

달 구성에 대한 새로운 통찰: 찬드라얀 3호에서 높은 황 농도 발견

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA 캡슐, 역대 최대 규모의 소행성 샘플을 지구에 전달

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0