도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 효소 발견: PUCH는 기생충 DNA의 확산을 방지하는 데 도움이 됩니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 효소 발견: PUCH는 기생충 DNA의 확산을 방지하는 데 도움이 됩니다

Researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz, Germany and the Max Perutz Labs in Vienna, Austria have identified an enzyme called PUCH that plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA in our genomes. The discovery of this enzyme could provide valuable insights into how our bodies detect and combat bacteria and viruses to prevent infections.

Our bodies have an immune system to protect us from external threats, such as viruses and bacteria. However, our cells also face threats from within. Approximately 45% of our genome consists of repetitive DNA sequences called transposable elements (TEs), also known as genomic parasites. TEs have no specific function but can be dangerous as they have the ability to copy and paste themselves into new locations within our DNA. This constant activity poses a risk of mutations that can disrupt normal cell function and even lead to cancer.

To combat these internal threats, our cells have mechanisms in place to prevent the spread of TEs. The newly discovered enzyme, PUCH, is a key player in this defense system. It acts by neutralizing the activity of TEs and preventing them from multiplying and inserting themselves into different parts of our DNA.

Understanding how our cells combat these genomic parasites is crucial for maintaining genome stability and preventing diseases. The discovery of PUCH sheds light on the intricate mechanisms at play in our cells’ defense against TEs. It also opens up new avenues for research into the broader immune response and may have implications for developing new strategies to combat infections.

The findings of this study, led by Professor René Ketting and Dr. Sebastian Falk, were published in the journal Nature.

Source: Nature (doi: 10.1038/s41586-023-06588-2)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0