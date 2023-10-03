도시의 삶

By맘포 브레시아

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
우리 게놈에서 기생 DNA의 확산을 막는 새로운 효소 PUCH가 발견되었습니다.

Scientists have made an exciting discovery that could shed light on how our bodies combat both internal and external threats. A team of researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology in Germany and the Max Perutz Labs in Austria have identified a new enzyme called PUCH, which plays a crucial role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA sequences in our genomes.

Our bodies are constantly under attack from foreign intruders, such as viruses and bacteria. To keep us healthy, we have an immune system that detects and destroys these invaders. However, our cells also face threats from within, specifically from repetitive DNA sequences known as transposable elements (TEs), which make up 45 percent of our genome. TEs, also known as “jumping genes,” have the ability to copy and paste themselves into new locations in our DNA, potentially causing mutations and disrupting normal cellular functions.

To combat these internal enemies, our cells have evolved a defense system of specialized proteins that hunt down TEs and prevent them from replicating. In a recent study published in Nature, researchers discovered the enzyme PUCH, which is responsible for producing small molecules called piRNAs. These piRNAs detect TEs when they attempt to “jump” and activate the genomic defense system to halt their spread.

The researchers initially found PUCH in the cells of the roundworm C. elegans, but believe that it may have implications for our own immune system. Enzymes with similar molecular structures to PUCH, known as Schlafen folds, have been found in mice and humans and appear to play a role in innate immunity, our body’s first line of defense against pathogens.

This discovery of PUCH and its role in combating genomic parasites not only provides insights into our body’s defense mechanisms, but also opens up new possibilities for understanding and developing treatments for infectious diseases. Further research is needed to explore the potential of Schlafen proteins and their conserved role in immunity across various species.

참조 :
– “piRNA processing by a trimeric Schlafen-domain nuclease” by Nadezda Podvalnaya, Alfred W. Bronkhorst, Raffael Lichtenberger, Svenja Hellmann, Emily Nischwitz, Torben Falk, Emil Karaulanov, Falk Butter, Sebastian Falk and René F. Ketting, 27 September 2023, Nature. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06588-2

By 맘포 브레시아

