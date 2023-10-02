도시의 삶

강철보다 XNUMX배 가볍고 XNUMX배 강한 DNA·유리 신소재

By맘포 브레시아

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
강철보다 XNUMX배 가볍고 XNUMX배 강한 DNA·유리 신소재

A recent discovery by researchers at the University of Connecticut and their partners has led to the creation of a new material that combines great strength and lightness, a rare combination. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize industries such as automotive and body armor. What makes this material even more remarkable is that it is made using DNA and glass.

The scientists achieved this feat by using a DNA scaffold to create a nanostructured silica material, similar to glass. The DNA scaffold acts as the skeleton of the material, providing a framework for the nanostructured silica to form. The researchers then coated the DNA scaffold with a thin layer of glass-like material. This combination of a DNA skeleton and a glass coating resulted in a material that is not only incredibly strong but also lightweight. In fact, it is five times lighter and four times stronger than steel.

Glass’s strength comes from its flawless structure, which can withstand immense pressures. By using nano-sized pieces of glass, the researchers were able to ensure that the material remained flawless. The low density of glass compared to metals and ceramics also contributes to the material’s strength and lightness.

The use of self-assembling DNA in the creation of this material is similar to how Magna-Tiles work. Specific pieces of DNA with certain lengths and chemical properties naturally come together to form the skeleton of the material. The DNA skeleton, coated with an ultra-thin layer of glass, creates a material that is not only structurally strong but also lightweight due to the empty spaces within.

This groundbreaking material demonstrates the potential of combining DNA and glass in creating strong yet lightweight materials. It opens up possibilities for advancements in various industries, from transportation to protective gear.

출처:
– 코네티컷 대학교
– 컬럼비아 대학교
– 브룩헤이븐 국립 연구소

By 맘포 브레시아

