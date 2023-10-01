도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

제임스 웹 우주망원경으로 아인슈타인 고리와 고대 초신성 발견

By로버트 앤드류

1년 2023월 XNUMX일
제임스 웹 우주망원경으로 아인슈타인 고리와 고대 초신성 발견

The James Webb Space Telescope has been making remarkable discoveries this week. It captured an image of a stunning “Einstein ring,” found an ancient supernova that could potentially solve one of the universe’s biggest mysteries, and observed thousands of Milky Way-like galaxies in an unexpected location. These findings showcase the incredible capabilities of the telescope in deep space exploration.

In our own solar system, comet Nishimura was battered by a solar storm, highlighting the dynamic nature of our celestial neighborhood. Additionally, astronaut Frank Rubio returned from the International Space Station, breaking records for the duration of his stay. Scientists also developed artificial intelligence that can detect alien life, although the specifics of its functioning are still being explored.

Turning to the world of aquatic mammals, humpback whales have been observed engaging in a behavior called “kelping,” in which they use seaweed to preen themselves. However, this behavior has had negative consequences for some opportunistic orcas, who have become victims of their newfound interaction with the whales.

In unfortunate news for mammals, it is predicted that the next supercontinent, Pangaea Ultima, will become unbearably hot within the next 250 million years, rendering mammal adaptation impossible. However, this is a distant future concern, not an immediate threat.

On the healthcare front, scientists are testing an “inverse vaccine” that selectively suppresses the immune system. This approach has shown promise in treating a multiple sclerosis-like condition in mice, raising hope for potential applications in humans. Additionally, the antiviral drug molnupiravir has been found to influence the evolution of the virus responsible for COVID-19. Further research is needed to understand the implications of this finding on transmission and the emergence of new variants.

In the ancient world, a recently discovered ancient clay tablet in Turkey contains words from a “lost” Indo-European language spoken over 3,000 years ago. Although the meanings of these words are still being deciphered, scholars recognize that they are part of a ritual text, providing insights into the practices and beliefs of ancient civilizations.

Lastly, scientists have made strides in the field of diffusioosmosis, a phenomenon that allows for writing on water. While challenging to pronounce, diffusioosmosis presents practical applications for marking water surfaces with words or images.

These diverse discoveries showcase the breadth of scientific exploration and our ongoing quest for knowledge about our universe, ancient civilizations, and the intricacies of the natural world.

출처 :
– NASA의 제임스 웹 우주 망원경
– Live Science: “Inverse vaccine” for multiple sclerosis in mice

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

초신성이 지구에 미치는 영향: 거리 측정 및 잠재적 영향 평가

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

M87 블랙홀: 세차 운동을 통한 회전을 확인하는 새로운 증거

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

NASA, 상층 대기에 미치는 영향 연구를 위해 2023년 금환일식 동안 로켓 발사 예정

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

초신성이 지구에 미치는 영향: 거리 측정 및 잠재적 영향 평가

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

M87 블랙홀: 세차 운동을 통한 회전을 확인하는 새로운 증거

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 상층 대기에 미치는 영향 연구를 위해 2023년 금환일식 동안 로켓 발사 예정

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

천문학자들은 BlueWalker3 위성과 미래 별자리에 대한 우려를 제기합니다.

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0