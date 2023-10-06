도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

중국, NASA가 주도하는 ISS의 대안으로 우주정거장 확장 계획

By맘포 브레시아

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
중국, NASA가 주도하는 ISS의 대안으로 우주정거장 확장 계획

China has announced plans to double the size of its space station, offering astronauts from other countries an alternative to the International Space Station (ISS) as it nears the end of its lifespan. The Chinese space station, which currently has three modules, will be expanded to include six modules in the coming years. The China Academy of Space Technology has stated that the operational lifetime of the Chinese space station will be more than 15 years. This announcement was made during the 74th International Astronautical Congress held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, scientists have untangled a mystery regarding the universe’s earliest galaxies. The James Webb Space Telescope, which began operations last year, has provided a glimpse into the early history of the universe, including the discovery of galaxies from the cosmic dawn. However, the existence of massive and mature galaxies during the universe’s infancy challenged the current understanding of cosmology. A new study has now resolved this mystery without requiring a complete overhaul of existing theories.

In Spain, startup PLD Space is preparing for a test launch of its reusable Miura-1 rocket. This launch will mark Europe’s first fully private rocket launch and is a significant step towards a new generation of microlaunchers. The test mission is scheduled to take place in Huelva, southwest Spain.

Additionally, the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Aleksey Ekimov for their discovery of quantum dots. Quantum dots are tiny clusters of atoms that are widely used in various applications, including creating colors in flat screens, LED lamps, and medical devices. The Nobel Prize-awarding academy described their research as “adding color to nanotechnology.”

Finally, new tests have confirmed the antiquity of ancient human footprints in New Mexico. These footprints, found at White Sands National Park, are estimated to be around 21,000 to 23,000 years old. The research has shown that Homo sapiens had a presence in North America during the most inhospitable conditions of the last Ice Age.

출처 :
– 중국우주기술학원
– The 74th International Astronautical Congress
– 제임스 웹 우주 망원경
– PLD Space
– Nobel Prize Committee
– White Sands National Park archaeological research

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

블랙홀의 포착하기 어려운 광자 고리를 포착하기 위한 새로운 제안

8년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

천문학자들은 M87의 은하제트와 신성 정렬의 신비를 발견했습니다

8년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

생명을 이해하는 데 있어 생화학과 유기화학의 중요성

8년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

블랙홀의 포착하기 어려운 광자 고리를 포착하기 위한 새로운 제안

8년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

천문학자들은 M87의 은하제트와 신성 정렬의 신비를 발견했습니다

8년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

생명을 이해하는 데 있어 생화학과 유기화학의 중요성

8년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

천문학자들은 외계 행성의 관측을 이해하기 위해 TRAPPIST-1 b를 연구합니다.

8년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0